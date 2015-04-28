AMSTERDAM The Dutch government said on Tuesday the United Nations has asked it to coordinate international teams searching for survivors of the earthquake in Nepal for the time being.

"We have an experienced team in place, and so we have been asked to coordinate" said Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Pim van Strien.

The Dutch have sent a team of 62 urban search and rescue experts, along with 8 dogs, to assist in Nepal.

Experts say the chances of finding survivors trapped under rubble are declining by the hour, three days after the devastating quake struck the mountainous country, killing thousands.

(Reporting By Toby Sterling and Thomas Escritt)