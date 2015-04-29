Loud explosion heard in St Petersburg building, no one hurt
ST PETERSBURG A loud explosion was heard on Thursday in a residential building close to the site in St Petersburg where explosives were found earlier in the day, Reuters witnesses said.
KATHMANDU The number of people killed in Nepal by the Himalayan country's worst earthquake in eight decades has risen to 5,006, a home ministry official said on Wednesday.
That number represented a jump of 300 from earlier on Wednesday. Nepal's Prime Minister Sushil Koirala told Reuters on Tuesday the toll from the 7.9 magnitude quake could reach 10,000.
(Reporting by Gopal Sharma and Rupam Jain Nair; Writing by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Malini Menon)
BERLIN The anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) is a guarantor of Jewish life in Germany because it opposes immigration from largely Muslim migrants, the co-leader of the far-right party told a German newspaper on Thursday.
ANKARA A bloc of conservative Iranian political parties has nominated a powerful cleric as their candidate to run in next month's presidential election to try to unseat the moderate Hassan Rouhani, Iran's state news agency IRNA said.