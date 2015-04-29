KATHMANDU The number of people killed in Nepal by the Himalayan country's worst earthquake in eight decades has risen to 5,006, a home ministry official said on Wednesday.

That number represented a jump of 300 from earlier on Wednesday. Nepal's Prime Minister Sushil Koirala told Reuters on Tuesday the toll from the 7.9 magnitude quake could reach 10,000.

