WASHINGTON The United States on Monday announced an additional $9 million in aid for Nepal, where more than 3,700 people were killed in a 7.9 magnitude earthquake on Saturday, bringing total U.S. disaster funding to $10 million.

The additional funds, following an initial announcement of $1 million on Saturday, will be used for search-and-rescue operations, emergency shelter, clean water and sanitation, and other needs, the government's main aid agency USAID said in a statement.

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said two C-17 U.S. Air Force transport planes carrying search-and-rescue personnel and supplies were headed to Nepal. The Pentagon said both would arrive within the next day or so.

"We expect to be doing more as and when called upon," Carter told a joint news conference with Kerry and Japanese counterparts in New York to discuss U.S.-Japanese defence cooperation.

In addition, some 26 members of U.S. Special Forces teams who were in Nepal at the time of the quake are providing logistical and medical assistance, including helping Nepal's army as it sets up tents for survivors, the Pentagon said.

A U.S. military C-130 transport aircraft, with 11 crew, that brought the Special Forces teams will stay in the country for an additional 48 hours in case any injured American citizens are in need of evacuation.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Phil Stewart; Editing by David Storey and Ted Botha)