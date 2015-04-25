NEW YORK U.S. companies and travel groups frantically tried to keep in touch with climbers stuck on Mount Everest on Saturday after a 7.9-magnitude earthquake devastated Nepal and killed nearly 1,400 people.

The quake, the worst to hit the Himalayan country for 81 years, flattened buildings and sent tremors through neighbouring India.

The quake also triggered an avalanche on Mount Everest, where Nepal’s Tourism Industry estimated at least 1,000 climbers, including about 400 foreigners, had been on the mountain or at a base camp when the quake hit. An Indian Army mountaineering team found 18 bodies on the mountain.

Dan Fredinburg, a Google executive who was climbing with the British mountaineering company Jagged Globe, was among those killed on the mountain, Google said, adding he died of a head injury. Three other Google employees who travelled with him were safe, the company said in a post on the social network Google Plus. The company said it was working to "get them home quickly."

U.S.-based climbing groups that lead Everest expeditions, which often last up to 70 days or more, said they had been in touch with mountaineers via satellite phone and kept concerned family members and friends updated through social media and blogs on their websites.

Alpine Ascents, a Seattle-based climbing group, said its six-person team called in from Everest's Camp 1 to say everyone was safe, said Gordon Janow, the group's director of programs. He said concerned family members called throughout the day to receive updates on their relatives and that the group was assessing what to do next.

A climber from RMI's Everest Expeditions, Dave Hahn, wrote in a blog post on the group's website that he and four others were at Camp 1 when the earthquake hit and unleashed avalanches "off of all the mountains around us" but that everyone was safe. He added that they could not travel but were self-sufficient at the camp.

April is one of the most popular times of the year to scale the 29,035-foot (8,850-meter) peak, the world’s highest, before rain and clouds cloak it at the end of May.

Almost exactly a year ago, an avalanche killed 16 Nepali guides in what had been the single deadliest day on the mountain.

