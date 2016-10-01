ISLAMABAD An earthquake magnitude 5.4 struck northern Pakistan's Kaghan Valley on Saturday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, and local officials said there had been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The epicentre of the tremor was located about 5 km north of the town of Naran and 150 km north of the capital Islamabad, according to the USGS. It occurred at a depth of 43.4 km.

"We have so far received no reports of casualties or damage. We are still coordinating information, but so far there are no such reports," said Muhammad Shahryar, an official at the provincial disaster management authority.

Tremors have been relatively common in the area since October 2015, when a 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit northeastern Afghanistan, killing at least 200 people in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

