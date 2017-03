An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck off Papua New Guinea on Friday, 128 km south-south-west of Rabaul, at a depth of 61 km, the United States Geological Survey reported.

There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties.

Rabaul, a town on East New Britain Island, lies in the shadow of Mount Tavurvur, an active volcano. Rabaul was destroyed in 1994 during a severe eruption. The area was struck by a 6.9 quake on Thursday.

