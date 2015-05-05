Mali charges four with kidnapping over abduction of Colombian nun
BAMAKO Malian authorities have charged four people with kidnapping over the abduction of a Colombian nun, a prosecutor said on Wednesday.
SYDNEY A large magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck on Tuesday around 150 km (93 miles) south of the town of Rabaul in Papua New Guinea, the U.S. Geological Survey said, setting off a tsunami warning within 300 km of the epicentre.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued the warning but said that a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami reaching as far as Hawaii was not expected.
The quake, downgraded from an initial estimate of 7.5, struck around 0140 GMT at a depth of 63 km and was the latest in a series of strong tremors to hit the region.
Susan McGrade, owner of the Rabaul Hotel in Rabaul, told Reuters that the quake was felt strongly in the city, with water splashing out of the swimming pool, but there were no immediate signs damage.
SEOUL North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, ahead of a summit between U.S. and Chinese leaders who are set to discuss Pyongyang's increasingly defiant arms programme.
LAHORE, Pakistan The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on an army census team that killed at least six people and wounded 18 in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore on Wednesday.