MANILA The Philippine Volcanology Centre advised residents living near the coast to move to higher ground due to the risk of tsunami following a major quake off the east coast on Friday.

The magnitude 7.6 quake was centred off the east coast, 91 miles (146 km) off the town of Guiuan in Samar province at a depth of about 20 miles (32 km), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

A tsunami warning was in place for the Philippines and Indonesia.

(Editing by Jeremy Laurence and Robert Birsel)