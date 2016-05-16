Crackdown on bush refineries unsettles Nigeria's oil heartland
OGONILAND, Nigeria Listening for the engines of navy boats hunting illegal refineries in the swamps of Nigeria's Niger Delta, workers heat up crude oil in a tank next to a waterway.
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 struck north of Tokyo on Monday, but there was no immediate worry of a tsunami, national broadcaster NHK reported.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Jeffrey Benke)
OGONILAND, Nigeria Listening for the engines of navy boats hunting illegal refineries in the swamps of Nigeria's Niger Delta, workers heat up crude oil in a tank next to a waterway.
BERLIN The inner circle of U.S. President Donald Trump has little knowledge about the European Union and Germany is having to explain how the world's biggest trading bloc does business, the German government's transatlantic coordinator said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump met on Thursday with Jordan's King Abdullah ahead of an annual prayer breakfast in Washington, a White House spokeswoman said.