LONDON A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck in the sea 177 (285 km) miles southwest of Tonga's capital Nuku'alofa, the U.S. Geological Survey reported on Thursday.

It said the quake was recorded at a depth of 106 miles and had struck at 1719 GMT.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center on its website said that no "destructive Pacific-wide tsunami" was expected.

(Editing by Michael Roddy)