SYDNEY An undersea earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude, and only 10 km deep, struck off the coast of Port Vila, the capital of Vanuatu in the South Pacific, on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake struck at 0309 GMT about 103 km (65 miles) west of Port Vila. There was no immediate tsunami warning or reports of damage.

