German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
SYDNEY An undersea earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude, and only 10 km deep, struck off the coast of Port Vila, the capital of Vanuatu in the South Pacific, on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The quake struck at 0309 GMT about 103 km (65 miles) west of Port Vila. There was no immediate tsunami warning or reports of damage.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.