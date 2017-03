Visitors walk past the Qualcomm stand at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Qualcomm Inc, the world's biggest cellphone chip maker, raised its share repurchase authorization by $5 billion (£4.11 billion) to $7.8 billion (£4.67 billion)

The company also raised its cash dividend by 20 percent to 42 cents per share, effective for quarterly dividends payable after March 26.

Qualcomm said $2.8 billion remained under the previous stock repurchase plan.

The company's shares rose 3 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday. They closed at $73.63 on the Nasdaq on Monday.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)