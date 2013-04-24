FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
SAN FRANCISCO Leading mobile chipmaker Qualcomm (QCOM.O) posted fiscal second-quarter revenue of $6.12 billion (4 billion pounds) and net income of $1.87 billion, or $1.06 a share, as demand for smartphones continues to grow.
Analysts on average expected second-quarter revenue of $6.085 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting By Noel Randewich; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
LONDON Britain's shops endured their worst fall in February sales since 2009, a survey showed on Friday, adding to evidence of a Brexit-related consumer slowdown as London gears up for divorce talks with the European Union..
WASHINGTON U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.