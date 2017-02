Quebec Premier Jean Charest, whose ruling Liberals were defeated in a provincial election on Tuesday after nine years in power, also lost his seat, TV networks predicted.

With most of the results counted in his parliamentary constituency of Sherbrooke, Charest was trailing a candidate from the separatist Parti Quebecois by a wide margin. He had held the seat since November 1998.

