MONTREAL One of the people shot by a gunman in the Montreal building where Quebec's separatist leader was speaking has died, police said on Wednesday.

The man entered the Metropolis theatre and shot two people as Parti Quebecois leader Pauline Marois was addressing supporters in the wake of a narrow victory in a provincial election on Tuesday. Marois was not hurt.

