Canadian media and telecommunications conglomerate Quebecor Inc's Sun Media Corp unit said it would cut 360 jobs and close three free newspapers and eight other publications to cut costs.

The job cuts come on top of the 500 jobs eliminated in November.

Sun Media, Canada's largest newspaper publisher, has been struggling with declining advertising revenue and weak circulation. It said it expects the latest cut to save about C$55 million ($53 million) annually.

Sun Media said its free dailies -- the 24 Hours newspapers -- will no longer be circulated in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

The papers to be closed are the Lindsay Daily Post, the Midland Free Press, the Meadow Lake Progress, the Lac du Bonnet Leader, the Beausejour Review, le Magazine Saint-Lambert, le Progrès de Bellechasse and l'Action Régionale in Montérégie.

The company said it was working to strengthen is digital platform.

Quebecor's Class A shares were down 2 percent at C$46.89 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Its Class B shares were down 1 percent at C$47.36.

($1 = 1.0396 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Krithika Krishnamurthy in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)