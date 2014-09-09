BoE to focus more on protecting insurance policyholders
LONDON The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.
British IT outsourcing firm Quindell Plc QPP.L said it won a lawsuit against short-seller Gotham City Research LLP, which had raised questions about the company's revenue model and profit quality.
Quindell, which initiated legal action against the shortseller in April, said the process to evaluate damages due to the company would begin in November.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)
LONDON Britain's top share index retreated from record levels on Monday, weighed down by falling energy stocks and banks.
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group on Monday said it appointed a businessman to review the cases of British companies which lost out in a 245 million pound fraud for which six people were jailed earlier this year.