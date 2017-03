A sign is displayed in an unmarked Serious Fraud Office vehicle parked outside a building, in Mayfair, central London March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

(This version corrects Aug. 5 story to say company's shares were halted on June 24, not June 29 in paragraph 13. The error also appeared in an earlier version.) Quindell Plc QPP.L, a technology and outsourcing company, reported a loss of 238 million pounds as it finally published its annual report for 2014 that was delayed due to accounting issues.

Quindell is being investigated by Britain's Financial Conduct Authority over statements related to its accounts for 2013 and 2014. Trading in its shares was halted on June 24, pending the publication of the 2014 annual report.

The company has also faced questions over its revenue model and profit quality. Its chairman quit over a controversial stock deal last year.

Quindell also said on Wednesday it expected to appoint a new chief executive and begin a review of the business.

The company forecast revenue to remain largely flat in 2015. It reported revenue of 72 million pounds for 2014.

Quindell said it has requested for the suspension on its shares to be lifted on Aug 6.

(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)