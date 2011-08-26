LONDON The two co-founders of embattled hedge fund manager RAB Capital are to invest $30 million (18.4 million pounds) of their own money into its flagship Special Situations fund, a welcome cash injection to a fund hit hard by illiquid securities.

The investment by executive director Philip Richards and executive chairman Michael Alen-Buckley gives the fund cash to help meet future redemptions and means it won't have to create a special vehicle to house its illiquid assets, the fund's listed feeder fund said in a statement.

Once the darling of the hedge fund industry after returns of more than 1,000 percent in 2003, RAB RAB.L hit trouble in the credit crisis when Special Situations invested heavily in illiquid securities and notoriously bought into Northern Rock before the lender's collapse.

Special Situations is set to see 79 percent of clients exit when a three-year lock-up expires in October, reducing its assets to around $100 million from $472 million, before taking account of the new investment.

Richards and Alen-Buckley's injection will take their total holding in the fund to $50 million.

RAB will delist next week after seeing assets slump from around $7 billion at the end of 2007 to less than $200 million by October.

