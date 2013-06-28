AMSTERDAM Dutch cooperative lender Rabobank RABO.UL is "looking at strategic options" for its mid-sized Polish arm BGZ BGZ.WA, the company said in response to a newspaper report that the Polish bank could be up for sale.

"There is so much happening in that market at the moment, we are looking at what is the best strategy. That is not necessarily selling," a Rabobank spokeswoman told Reuters.

The Netherlands' largest retail bank, hit by the economic downturn, is cutting at least 3,000 jobs over the next two years and has said that it will refocus on its core business of lending to Dutch farmers and the agricultural sector.

Polish daily Parkiet reported that Rabobank may sell BGZ this year in a deal that could be worth about 2.7 billion zlotys ($840 million), but did not cite its sources.

Rabobank's local rival ING Groep ING.AS, French lenders BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and Credit Agricole, as well as Poland's Getin GTN.WA are in the running for BGZ, which bases its business mainly in rural areas, the report said.

Rabobank lost of its triple-A credit rating from Standard & Poor's in 2011, leading to the sale of its fund manager Robeco as well as its private Swiss private bank Sarasin BSAN.S.

