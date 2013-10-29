RABO bank CEO Piet Moerland speaks during the presentation of the annual results of 2011 at the bank's headquarters in Utrecht March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

AMSTERDAM Rabobank RABN.UL Chief Executive Piet Moerland, who was due to retire next year, will step down early over the Libor interest-rate rigging scandal, Dutch media reported on Tuesday.

The Dutch lender declined to comment on the media reports, saying it would put out a statement shortly about a settlement with regulators over Libor, or London Interbank Offered Rate.

The bank is expected to be fined around $1 billion (622 million pounds) over its role in the Libor scandal, a source told Reuters last week.

(Reporting by Sara Webb and Anthony Deutsch; Editing by David Holmes)