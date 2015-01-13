The sign outside the RadioShack store is seen in Westminster, Colorado December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

SAN FRANCISCO Salus Capital Partners would provide $500 million (330 million pounds) to RadioShack Corp in a kind of debtor-in-possession loan used by companies to fund operations in bankruptcy, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The offer expires Thursday, the newspaper said, adding that the unsolicited loan would replace a financing package worth $585 million that the struggling consumer electronics retailer obtained in 2013.

Debtor-in-possession loans generally give the lenders a great deal of sway over a bankruptcy.

Neither RadioShack nor Salus were immediately available for comment outside of normal business hours.

RadioShack, whose sales have been dropping since 2010, said in September that a bankruptcy filing was a possibility.

Disputes among creditors have forced the chain, once the go-to retailer for electronics gear, to scale back a plan to close 1,100 stores to try to stem its losses.

