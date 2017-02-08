A Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) logo is seen behind a traffic sign at the bank's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA Raiffeisen Bank International's (RBIV.VI) fully loaded common equity tier 1 (CET 1) ratio stood above the lender's own expectations at 13.5 percent at the end of 2016, it said on Wednesday, up from 12.3 percent at the end of September.

Its full-year profit after tax reached 574 million euros (489 million pounds), up from 435 million a year earlier as its net provisioning for impairment losses shrank by around 40 percent to 754 million euros.

RBI is set to merge with its majority owner RZB [RZB.UL], which is designed to bolster RZB's capital buffer.

(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, editing by David Evans)