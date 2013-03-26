France's President Francois Hollande (R) meets with Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (L) at the Elysee Palace in Paris before talks March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen/Pool

PARIS Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Tuesday said a European bailout for Cyprus which imposed losses for depositors was a unique and exceptional case which should not be replicated in other countries.

At a joint presser with French president Francois Hollande, Rajoy also said it was important to stick to the agreed calendar for the creation of a banking union in Europe.

"This is an exceptional and unique case, which is being exceptionally applied to Cyprus," he told journalists.

"Spain will defend that we agree in June on a system for a European recapitalisation of banks and in December for a guarantee for deposits and a single resolution system."

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus et Elizabeth Pineau, Writing by Julien Toyer; editing by Ron Askew)