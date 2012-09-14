LONDON Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala won four of Friday's six stages to surge into the lead in the rally of Britain.

His Ford navigated the Welsh countryside in style to leave Latvala 12.1 seconds ahead of Norway's Petter Solberg, who took the day's opening two stages.

France's championship leader Sebastien Loeb, heading for a ninth straight world title, was lying third in his Citroen after an unspectacular day in conditions he described as "slippery".

Saturday's penultimate day of racing includes seven stages.

Three rallies follow the British event.

(Editing by Mark Meadows)