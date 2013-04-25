LONDON The British round of the world rally championship will move to North Wales in November after being based in the south of the country since 2000, organisers said on Thursday.

The final round of the championship from November 14-17 will now start in the town of Conwy with the finish in Llandudno, rather than Cardiff.

Andrew Coe, chief executive of organisers International Motor Sports, said the move had a number of advantages.

"We are closer to the sport's traditional heartlands, some iconic rally forests, as well as being within a short drive of some of the larger conurbations in the UK such as Liverpool, Manchester and the Midlands," he added.

