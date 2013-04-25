Matip confident of strong Liverpool finish to campaign
Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes they can learn from the adverse results they suffered earlier this year and ensure a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.
LONDON The British round of the world rally championship will move to North Wales in November after being based in the south of the country since 2000, organisers said on Thursday.
The final round of the championship from November 14-17 will now start in the town of Conwy with the finish in Llandudno, rather than Cardiff.
Andrew Coe, chief executive of organisers International Motor Sports, said the move had a number of advantages.
"We are closer to the sport's traditional heartlands, some iconic rally forests, as well as being within a short drive of some of the larger conurbations in the UK such as Liverpool, Manchester and the Midlands," he added.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)
Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes they can learn from the adverse results they suffered earlier this year and ensure a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.
Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
Swansea City defender Kyle Naughton will miss Saturday's Premier League trip to relegation rivals Hull City with a hamstring injury which scans have revealed is not as bad as first feared.