France's world champion Sebastien Ogier rounded off a stunning season by winning the Rally of Britain in Wales on Sunday.

The success was the ninth win in the 13 race championship for the Volkswagen driver, a record only bettered in the past by outgoing champion Sebastien Loeb who did not race a full calendar this season.

Ogier finished ahead of Finnish team mate Jari-Matti Latvala, winner in Britain for the past two years with Ford, while Ford's Thierry Neuville took second place in the championship by claiming the final podium position.

The 29-year-old Ogier secured the manufacturers' title for Volkswagen in the penultimate round in Spain, having secured his maiden title on home soil last month.

"I came here knowing this rally was not the best for me in the past, and even with that we managed to win a battle with a team mate who feels at home here," said Ogier, who ended the season with 290 points to Neuville's 176.

"It was another great victory for us and the end of a perfect season. It's going to be a hard challenge to do better next year."

Norwegian Mads Ostberg was fourth in a Ford, ahead of compatriot Andreas Mikkelsen for Volkswagen, who had been chasing for third but spun twice on Sunday.

Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica withdrew on Saturday after the Pole's second big crash in two days.

