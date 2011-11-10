Sebastien Loeb of France in his Citroen drives through Llandudno during the Wales Rally motorsport rallying event in north Wales November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Sebastien Loeb led the British rally at the end of the first day Thursday but his hopes of claiming an eighth successive world championship were dented when team mate Sebastien Ogier crashed out on the opening stage in Wales.

French Citroen driver Loeb, who has an eight-point advantage over Finnish Ford driver Mikko Hirvonen going into this final race of the season, leads his title rival by just 0.7 seconds.

Loeb had been hoping compatriot Ogier would be able to help him fight off Hirvonen for the title by taking points off him but an accident in stage one meant the second Citroen driver was forced to miss stages two and three.

Ogier will restart Friday but is unlikely to claw his way back into a point-scoring position.

"It's a shame," Loeb said on the World Rally Championship website (www.wrc.com).

"It can make it a little bit more difficult now. It was going to be better for me if somebody other than Mikko won the rally, because the difference between second and third place is smaller than first and second.

"It would have been good if he (Ogier) had been winning the rally. Now, if I don't win and Mikko does, then it can come down to the powerstage and this is difficult. But, this is how it is, I'm on my own now."

Loeb has 222 points in the overall standings, with Hirvonen on 214. Ogier is third on 193.

(Writing by Sonia Oxley in Manchester, editing by Ed Osmond)