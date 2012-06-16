British co-driver Gareth Roberts was killed in Sicily on Saturday when his car crashed during a round of the Intercontinental Rally Challenge (IRC) series, organisers said.

The 24-year-old Welshman was partnering Irish driver Craig Breen in the Targa Florio event when they crashed their Peugeot 207 on the eighth Cefalu stage.

"Despite their best efforts, Gareth Roberts succumbed to his injuries and the remainder of the event has been cancelled as a mark of respect. Craig Breen was unhurt in the accident. No spectators were involved," the official IRC website (www.ircseries.com) said.

