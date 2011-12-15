Ford have committed to two more years in the World Rally Championship with Norway's former champion Petter Solberg replacing the departed Mikko Hirvonen at the works team next season.

Ford Europe said in a statement on Thursday it was extending its participation, with British-based M-Sport continuing to prepare the Fiesta cars.

Solberg, champion with Subaru in 2003 and winner of 13 rallies, rejoins Ford after starting his world rally career with the carmaker in 1999. He has run his own privately-entered Citroen team for the past three seasons.

The 37-year-old Norwegian takes the place of Hirvonen, who has moved to Citroen as team mate to eight-times champion Sebastien Loeb.

Ford's other driver will be Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala, now the recognised team leader, who won last month's final round in Britain.

The company's decision follows uncertainty about the championship, with the parent company of promoter North One Sport going into administration.

"We had to be confident about the stability of the championship and to ensure it continues to provide great value and increased exposure globally," said Gerard Quinn, senior manager for motorsport for Ford Europe.

"We discussed it with our stakeholders and after receiving such assurances we look forward to focusing on competition once again."

Ford has 79 world rally wins in a long championship history and its record run of 145 successive points finishes dates back to the start of 2002.

