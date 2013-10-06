PARIS Sebastien Loeb's swansong rally ended on a bitter note when the nine-time world champion crashed out of the Rallye de France on Sunday.

The Frenchman's Citroen slid out of the road in the 15th stage and ended up on its roof in a ditch, according to the official world championships' website (www.wrc.com).

Loeb, who won a record nine world titles from 2004-12, and co-driver Daniel Elena escaped unhurt.

Loeb took part in four rallies this season after saying he would not defend his title in 2013 and won the Rallye Monte-Carlo and the Rally Argentina while taking second place in the Rally Sweden.

Frenchman Sebastien Ogier, the new world champion, leads the Rallye de France after winning the 15th stage.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)