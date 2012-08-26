Burgess hat-trick leads Wigan to World Club title
Wigan Warriors winger Joe Burgess scored a fine hat-trick of tries to lead the English champions to a bruising 22-6 victory over Australia's Cronulla Sharks in the World Club Challenge on Sunday.
Citroen's world champion Sebastian Loeb claimed the Rally of Germany for the ninth time on Sunday to stretch his overall lead in the standings to 54 points.
The Frenchman, chasing his ninth successive championship, took the win ahead of Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala in a Ford, with Loeb's Finnish team mate Mikko Hirvonen taking the final spot on the podium.
The 38-year-old Loeb won nine stages in the three-day asphalt-based rally in Trier.
He finished exactly two minutes ahead of Latvala, with Hirvonen a further 31.3 seconds back.
"We had a good drive, a perfect car and I made no mistake," Loeb said on the World Rally Championship website (www.wrc.com).
"Winning the Power Stage also meant this was a perfect weekend."
Loeb has now won seven of the nine rallies so far this season. The next event is the Wales Rally next month.
(Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by John Mehaffey)
