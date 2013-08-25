After 34 podiums from 106 starts Dani Sordo finally took the step which had evaded him for so long when he clinched a first ever victory in the Rally of Germany on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Spaniard steered his Citroen through a cascade of uphill hairpins amongst the vineyards of the final stage to trump his closest rival Thierry Neuville by 53 seconds.

After almost 10 years of trying, an emotional Sordo said this was the dream that had finally turned into reality.

"It's a great moment for me," the 2005 junior world champion told www.wrc.com after the event.

"Thierry was pushing so hard. He was a little slower than me at first but then he was faster so I needed to push harder. I was so nervous at the start but this win is something I've dreamed of for many years."

Sordo's win was also a further boost for Citroen who continued their unbeaten run in the Rally of Germany, winning every event here since entering the WRC championship in 2002.

Citroen's other driver Mikko Hirvonen finished third while Martin Prokop equaled a career best result to claim fourth in his Fiesta RS.

(Reporting By Mark Pangallo; Editing by Rex Gowar)