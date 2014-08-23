United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
BERLIN Championship leader Sebastien Ogier crashed out of the Rally of Germany on Saturday and was taken to hospital as a precaution after driving into a roadside barrier.
It was the second day of bad luck for the Frenchman in his Volkswagen Polo R after he lost the overall lead on Friday following a crash in a vineyard that saw him drop 10 minutes off the pace.
"Ogier and co-driver Julien Ingrassia, starting first on the road after crashing out of the lead last night, were not injured but both were taken to hospital for precautionary checks," organisers said in a statement.
Team mate Jari-Matti Latvala leads the rally that ends on Sunday with Ogier holding a comfortable advantage in the overall championship.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Josh Reich)
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock celebrated a pair of firsts on Friday by powering past fourth seed Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.