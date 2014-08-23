France's driver Sebastien Ogier sits inside his car before the qualifying session of the Porsche Supercup in Monaco, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

BERLIN Championship leader Sebastien Ogier crashed out of the Rally of Germany on Saturday and was taken to hospital as a precaution after driving into a roadside barrier.

It was the second day of bad luck for the Frenchman in his Volkswagen Polo R after he lost the overall lead on Friday following a crash in a vineyard that saw him drop 10 minutes off the pace.

"Ogier and co-driver Julien Ingrassia, starting first on the road after crashing out of the lead last night, were not injured but both were taken to hospital for precautionary checks," organisers said in a statement.

Team mate Jari-Matti Latvala leads the rally that ends on Sunday with Ogier holding a comfortable advantage in the overall championship.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Josh Reich)