BERLIN World champion Sebastien Loeb was denied a ninth successive win in the Rally of Germany when he was beaten by fellow Citroen driver Sebastien Ogier Sunday.

Loeb was unable to recover after suffering a puncture which cost him more than one minute in the final stage of Saturday's racing.

"It cannot be perfect every year," said Frenchman Loeb. "It's what I've said every year - one day it will stop. We did a good rally. We were a bit unlucky yesterday and there was nothing we could do about that."

Ogier completed the three days of racing with an overall time of three hours 32 minutes 15.9 seconds, 39 seconds ahead of Loeb.

Spain's Dani Sordo was third, nearly two minutes further back.

Loeb kept his lead in the world championship while Ogier, whose win was his fourth of the season, moved into second place ahead of Finland's Mikko Hirvonen.

