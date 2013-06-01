ATHENS Jari-Matti Latvala won four of the eight stages on the second day to take control of the Rally of Greece on Saturday.

The Finn, driving a Volkswagen, built a commanding 64.1-second lead over Spaniard Dani Sordo. Belgium's Thierry Neuville was a further 39 seconds adrift in third spot.

Latvala was third after the opening day but took advantage when overnight leader Evgeny Novikov suffered a rear puncture after his Ford hit a rock.

"The team did a great job today but it is still early in the race," the leader told reporters. "There is still a long way to go."

Latvala was fortunate to escape a similar fate to Novikov after hitting a bank in one stage.

The Russian was down in ninth place at the end of a demanding 12-hour second day.

"I got a puncture and broke something in the suspension," said Novikov.

Championship leader Sebastien Ogier of France was down in 10th position.

