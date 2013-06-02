ATHENS Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala won the Acropolis Rally on Sunday for his first victory in the world championship since he joined Volkswagen at the end of last season.

Spain's Dani Sordo was second for Citroen, with Belgian Thierry Neuville third in a Ford.

Latvala's French team mate Sebastien Ogier, out of contention from the opening stage due to a fuel feed problem, remained championship leader after six rounds and collected three bonus points by winning the final 'power stage'.

Poland's former Formula One driver Robert Kubica was fastest in the WRC2 category, finishing 11th overall.

Latvala had made his world championship debut in the event a decade ago as an 18-year-old and said: "This is my number one with VW and it feels amazing.

"We managed to get a nice win here and it is great to see all the team smiling," added the Finn who finished the three-day, 306.53-km race one minute 50 seconds ahead of Sordo.

Latvala took control on Saturday after Friday's overnight leader Evgeny Novikov of Russia suffered a punctured rear tyre on his Ford Fiesta RS after hitting a rock early in SS4, and the Finn never looked like giving away his lead despite the tricky terrain.

In the overall standings, Ogier remains in top spot with a 52-point lead over Latvala, who leapfrogged Sebastien Loeb into second place.

Loeb, the nine-times world champion and last year's Acropolis winner, opted to sit out this year's edition but is still only six points adrift of Latvala in third place.

(Reporting by Graham Wood, editing by Clare Fallon)