Sebastian Loeb of France in his Citroen drives through Llandudno during the Wales Rally motorsport rallying event in north Wales November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Sebastian Loeb, a record eighth successive title already in the bag, crashed out of the season-ending Rally of Britain on Sunday after a head-on collision with another car.

The Frenchman's Citroen team told the wrc.com website that Loeb was involved in an accident on a narrow section of road while leaving the 18th stage in mid-Wales. Nobody was hurt.

"The other car was coming towards Seb and (co-driver) Dani (Elena) on the wrong side of the road. It's not possible to make repairs, they are out of the rally," a spokesperson said.

The team were trying to repair the car enough to get Loeb to the finish in Cardiff.

Loeb clinched the title on Friday when his sole rival, Finland's Mikko Hirvonen, damaged his car's engine beyond repair.

The champion had been eight points clear of Hirvonen, who might have been celebrating his first title without that retirement, before the season-ender.

Ford's Jari-Matti Latvala was leading the rally with a comfortable advantage.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alastair Himmer)