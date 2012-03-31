Citroen's Mikko Hirvonen led the Rally of Portugal after Saturday's stages while Petter Solberg climbed up the leaderboard with four wins after crashing the previous day.

Finn Hirvonen has an advantage of one minute 11.9 seconds over Ford driver Mads Ostberg of Norway, with Russian Evgeny Novikov in third place going into the final day.

Ford's Solberg, who went off the road in heavy rain and got stuck in a ditch while leading on Friday, restarted with a 10-minute time penalty.

He reached as high as fourth overall but dropped to fifth after his Fiesta suffered a power-steering failure on stage 16, the final one of the day.

"I've got no power steering," the Norwegian told the World Rally Championship website (www.wrc.com). "It happened just before the stage."

Solberg slipped behind Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah in the overall classification, six minutes 26.5 seconds behind Hirvonen.

Ford's Jari-Matti Latvala, who also got stuck in a ditch on Friday while leading, fared less well.

Starting the day with a 15-minute penalty, a fuel pressure problem on stage 14 cost Latvala over 12 minutes.

The Finn managed to finish the stage but is 18th overall, 22 minutes 27 seconds off the pace.

Citroen's eight-times world champion Sebastien Loeb, who leads the drivers' standings, retired from the event after crashing on the opening day.

Loeb has 66 points with Hirvonen on 50 and Solberg on 47.

