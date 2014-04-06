Muguruza survives scare to beat teenager Day
French Open champion Garbine Muguruza got a fright from Kayla Day but outlasted the precocious American teenager 3-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday.
France's Sebastian Ogier won the Rally of Portugal for the fourth time in five years on Sunday to increase his lead in the world championship.
The Volkswagen driver beat Finland's Mikko Hirvonen, driving a Ford, by 43.2 seconds with Norwegian Mads Ostberg third for Citroen.
Ogier, the reigning champion, leads the standings by 29 points after four of the 13 rallies and Volkswagen's eighth win in a row - matching Citroen's 2011 record.
"Portugal is a place I love to drive and now I have four wins from five starts in a world rally car here," said the Frenchman, who took the lead on Saturday morning and never relinquished it.
"I had a good battle with Mikko for a big part of the rally and I had good tyre management on every stage yesterday afternoon and that made the difference."
Norway's Andreas Mikkelsen finished fourth in his Volkswagen.
The next rally is in Argentina on May 8-11.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
