Hazard plays down transfer rumours by praising Chelsea 'family'
Midfielder Eden Hazard tried to play down speculation that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge by describing how settled he feels with his Chelsea "family".
STOCKHOLM Hyundai's Thierry Neuville stretched his Rally Sweden lead to 43.3 seconds while Kris Meeke crashed into a snow bank on Saturday when one stage was cancelled due to safety concerns.
The 12th stage was scrapped by race organisers following a recommendation by the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) due to concerns about the high speeds on the icy, snowy course.
Citroen's Meeke thanked spectators for helping him after he hit a snow bank.
"The rear (of my car) snapped away from me, I couldn't turn in. Thanks to the spectators for helping us," Meeke said on Twitter.
Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala lies in second place, while Estonia's Ott Tanak is third.
World champion Sebastien Ogier remains fourth, over a minute behind the leader.
The race ends on Sunday.
(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Midfielder Eden Hazard tried to play down speculation that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge by describing how settled he feels with his Chelsea "family".
Andy Murray believes that he can compete at the top level for only another "couple of years" even though Roger Federer has proved that it is possible to win major titles at the age of 35.
Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.