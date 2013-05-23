The Polo Ralph Lauren logo is seen on their boutique on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California August 5, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Ralph Lauren Corp (RL.N) on Thursday reported a higher quarterly profit, helped by a jump in sales at its own stores and lower cotton costs.

The fashion company said net revenue, including licensing revenue, in the fourth quarter ended March 31 rose 1.3 percent to $1.64 billion (1.08 billion pounds). Ralph Lauren forecast companywide revenues will rise 4 percent to 7 percent in the new fiscal year.

At Ralph Lauren's own stores open at least a year, which generate about half of sales, revenue was up 7 percent.

Net income rose to $127.2 million, or $1.37 per share, from $94.4 million or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)