The Polo Ralph Lauren logo is seen on their boutique on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California August 5, 2008. Polo Ralph Lauren Corp is due to report its earnings on Wednesday. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Designer clothing company Ralph Lauren Corp (RL.N) reported a 10 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by higher sales at its own stores, sending its shares up 8 percent in premarket trading.

The company's net income rose to $237 million (145 million pounds), or $2.57 per share, from $216 million, or $2.31 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue, including licensing revenue, rose 9 percent to $2.01 billion in the quarter ended December 28.

(Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)