Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
WASHINGTON India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (SUN.NS) has won U.S. approval to buy Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd (RANB.NS) on condition that it sell its interest in a generic antibacterial medicine, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.
Sun Pharmaceutical said in April that it had agreed to buy the Indian generic drugmaker from its current owner, Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co (4568.T), for $3.2 billion (2.1 billion pounds).
Ranbaxy has been involved in a wrangle with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which has barred a range of its medicines from the United States after finding that some of the company's plants did not meet U.S. standards.
The FTC, whose job is to ensure that anti-monopoly laws are enforced, did not weigh in on the safety issue but said it would allow the transaction if Ranbaxy sold its interests in generic minocycline tablets and capsules to generic maker Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (TORP.NS), which is also based in India.
The medicine is commonly used to treat pneumonia, urinary tract infections and acne.
Ranbaxy is one of three companies to sell the antibacterial drug, and Sun is expected to begin selling the medicines soon, the FTC said in a statement.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
LONDON British shares edged higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining and oil stocks rallied, while support services firm DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.