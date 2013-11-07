LONDON Africa-focused miner Randgold Resources (RRS.L) posted a 19 percent drop in quarterly profit, hit by the plunging price of bullion, and said on Wednesday that its plan to reduce costs and boost production was on track.

Quarterly profit fell to $98 million in the three months to September 30, from $121 million a year earlier, on gold production which grew 15 percent to 234,000 ounces.

The company said cash costs per ounce of gold produced fell to $662 in the third quarter, from $717 in the year-earlier period and $795 in the second quarter.

Randgold, fresh from opening a new mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo ahead of schedule in September, said in August it would cut costs and raise production over the rest of 2013 to counter the lower gold price.

Gold miners are under intense pressure to reduce capital and operating costs after a sharp drop in the price of gold, which hit a nearly three-year low of around $1,180 an ounce in June.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques)