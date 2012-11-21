AMSTERDAM Dutch staffing company Randstad (RAND.AS) warned of a continued fall in revenue and said it would change its dividend policy in 2013 to cope with the ups and downs of different regions and higher earnings volatility.

For the whole firm, revenue per working day fell 6 percent in October organically compared with last year, but sales were stable in North America and 9 percent lower in Europe, Randstad said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Netherlands and Belgium declined at a similar level as in September whereas the decline in France (minus 14 percent) and Germany (minus 9 percent) was more pronounced," said Randstad, the world's second-largest staffing firm.

Adecco ADEN.VX, the world's biggest staffing group, said two weeks ago it did not expect improvement in Europe's job markets until late next year because businesses are reluctant to hire due to uncertainty about the euro zone debt crisis.

Randstad said it would change its dividend policy as of 2013, switching to a pay-out ratio of 40 to 50 percent of adjusted earnings per share, and a choice between stock and cash dividend.

It will also plan anti-dilution measures, including share buy-backs, when the company's financial position allows it, Randstad said.

The company currently aims to pay out a dividend of 1.25 euros per share if the payout as percentage of adjusted earnings per share is between 30 to 60 percent and the financial position allows for it.

The 2012 dividend would not change, except for a choice between stock and cash, Randstad said.

