Singer Randy Travis arrives at the 45th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada April 18, 2010. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Grammy award-winning country music singer Randy Travis has suffered a stroke and is undergoing surgery at a Texas hospital to relieve pressure on his brain, a spokesman for the singer said on Wednesday.

The 54-year-old singer has been hospitalized in critical condition since Sunday. Travis was suffering from cardiomyopathy and congestive heart failure when he was admitted, his doctors have said.

Cardiomyopathy weakens and enlarges the heart, making it difficult for the heart to pump and can lead to heart failure.

A six-time Grammy award winner, Travis is known for hits such as "Forever and Ever, Amen" and "Three Wooden Crosses."

(Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Will Dunham)