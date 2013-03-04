European shares slip as Trump tweet hits drugmakers
LONDON/MILAN European shares fell on Tuesday as shares in big international drugmakers were hit after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted about lowering drug prices.
LONDON Rangers RFC.L reported an underlying loss of seven million pounds in the seven months to December as the football club's new owners rebuild from the bottom tier of the Scottish game.
"The Company is expected to report an operating loss at year end in accordance with the business plan and broader growth strategy," it said in a statement.
The previous parent company of Rangers, 54 times Scottish champions, went into liquidation last year and the team is now playing in the fourth tier of Scottish football.
Rangers said it had a pre-tax profit of 9.5 million pounds but noted that this was driven by a one-off accounting credit of 20.5 million pounds.
LONDON Britain said it was "prepared to act" if markets fail consumers, as E.ON on Tuesday became the latest of the country's big six energy providers to announce price hikes.
LONDON British consumers are feeling the strain of rising prices caused by last year's Brexit vote, suggesting the economy is heading for a slowdown just as London gears up for divorce talks with the European Union, surveys and data showed on Tuesday.