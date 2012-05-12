Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
LONDON Private equity-owned gambling group Gala Coral said on Saturday it will sell its casino business to British bingo and casino operator Rank (RNK.L) for 205 million pounds.
At the end of March, Rank said it had ended talks to buy Gala's casino business as the terms of the proposed deal were not beneficial to it.
Rank operates 35 casinos and 103 bingo halls in Britain and the deal would make Rank Britain's biggest casino operator.
Gala said the transaction includes 23 UK casinos and 3 non-operating licences, but excludes casinos in Dundee and Gibraltar and the non-operating licence for the City of Westminster in Central London.
The sale is expected to complete in September 2012, Gala said, and is conditional upon the approval of Rank shareholders and the receipt of UK merger control clearance.
Gala Coral was advised by Deutsche Bank on the disposal.
(Writing by Toby Chopra)
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
FRANKFURT PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is mulling changes to how it calculates U.S. trade deficits in a way that would likely help bolster political arguments to renegotiate key trade deals, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people involved in the discussions.