LONDON British upmarket investment manager Rathbone Brothers (RAT.L) posted full-year profit slightly ahead of analysts' forecasts and said it was more optimistic on the outlook.

The firm said on Wednesday underlying profit for 2012 dipped to 45.1 million pounds, slightly ahead of analysts' forecasts of around 44 million pounds, though down from 46.2 million pounds in 2011.

"Rathbones looks forward to 2013 with more optimism although markets do remain fragile as governments, particularly in the US, the UK and the eurozone, battle with difficult economic and financial conditions," chief executive Andy Pomfret said.

Total funds under management grew to 18 billion pounds last year, boosted by acquisitions and organic growth. Net organic growth in the firm's investment management unit was 3 percent, below the 5.4 percent seen in 2011.

The firm added that Philip Howell, who has worked as chief executive of Williams de Broe, will join on March 4 as deputy chief executive.

